FDA celebrates "100 years of service"

The US Food and Drug Administration will celebrate its centenary in 2006, and is organizing a series of commemorative events during the year. The FDA traces its origins back to June 1906, when President Theodore Roosevelt ratified the Food and Drugs Act, entrusting implementation of the law to the Bureau of Chemistry of the US Department of Agriculture. Over the years, the Bureau was transfered to the Department of Health and Human Services to become the present-day FDA.

As part of the centennial celebrations, a web site has been set up, giving details of all national and regional commemorative events (www.fda.gov/centennial/fdac).