FDA Clears Pravachol For First Heart Attack

Bristol-Myers Squibb says that, for the first time, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a cholesterol-lowering drug, its Pravachol (pravastatin), to help prevent a first heart attack and reduce death from cardiovascular disease in patients with elevated cholesterol who are at risk of a first heart attack. Pravachol's new indication also includes reducing the need for balloon angioplasty or coronary bypass surgery.

Around 17 million Americans with high cholesterol, but with no evidence of heart disease, are considered at risk for a first heart attack. According to James Shepherd, professor at the university department of pathological biochemistry, Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, Scotland (and principal investigator of the West of Scotland Study), "the FDA clearance of Pravachol for 'primary prevention' confirms that patients that fall into this category should be treated with Pravachol.....the new indication should be a strong motivator to physicians who treat the millions of people" at risk through elevated cholesterol.