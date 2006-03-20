FDA Commissioner nomination looms

The nomination by US President George W Bush of Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner, Andrew von Eschenbach (reported by the Marketletter on March 9) to the position on a permanent basis was welcomed by the American Association for Cancer Research. Margaret Foti, AACR chief executive, said: "Dr von Eschenbach brings enormous medical and administrative expertise and experience to this post." She added that "this background will be vitally important in his new challenging role of FDA Commissioner."
Dr von Eschenbach has been combining the responsibilities of Acting Commissioner at the agency since September 2005, with the directorship of the USA-based National Cancer Institute, a position he has held since 2002. The close ties between the NCI and the FDA which he has fostered have been geared towards speeding up the transmission of laboratory research to patient use, especially for cancers.
Dr von Eschenbach himself has survived three cancer threats: melanoma, prostate cancer and basal cell carcinoma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze