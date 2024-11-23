FDA Commissioner Ordered To Appear For Deposition

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler has been ordered to appear for a deposition scheduled in connection with the Washington Legal Foundation's First Amendment litigation against the agency. After a three-month fight among lawyers (Marketletter April 22), a US District Judge stated that the WLF "has made an adequate showing of exceptional circumstances to warrant taking the Commissioner's deposition." Dr Kessler was ordered to "appear for a deposition of up to two hours as soon as practicable."
The WLF seeks to depose Dr Kessler in connection with its suit challenging the FDA's crackdown on the dissemination of truthful information regarding off-label uses of FDA-approved drugs and medical devices. In the pending suit, the WLF argues that the FDA's restrictions violate the First Amendment rights of both providers and recipients of such information.
Kessler "Not Passive Overseer" WLF attorneys feel Dr Kessler was not just a passive overseer of the agency's crackdown but rather that at the time he became Commissioner he repeatedly said one of his top priorities was to stop manufacturers from discussing off-label uses of their products. Both before and after his confirmation, Dr Kessler has written numerous law review articles and given many speeches on his perceived need to restrict the dissemination of information about off-label uses, they note.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze