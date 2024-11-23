Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA Commissioner Ordered To Appear For Deposition

11 August 1996

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler has been ordered to appear for a deposition scheduled in connection with the Washington Legal Foundation's First Amendment litigation against the agency. After a three-month fight among lawyers (Marketletter April 22), a US District Judge stated that the WLF "has made an adequate showing of exceptional circumstances to warrant taking the Commissioner's deposition." Dr Kessler was ordered to "appear for a deposition of up to two hours as soon as practicable."

The WLF seeks to depose Dr Kessler in connection with its suit challenging the FDA's crackdown on the dissemination of truthful information regarding off-label uses of FDA-approved drugs and medical devices. In the pending suit, the WLF argues that the FDA's restrictions violate the First Amendment rights of both providers and recipients of such information.

Kessler "Not Passive Overseer" WLF attorneys feel Dr Kessler was not just a passive overseer of the agency's crackdown but rather that at the time he became Commissioner he repeatedly said one of his top priorities was to stop manufacturers from discussing off-label uses of their products. Both before and after his confirmation, Dr Kessler has written numerous law review articles and given many speeches on his perceived need to restrict the dissemination of information about off-label uses, they note.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze