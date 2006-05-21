FDA extends review period for Shire's Elaprase

The UK's Shire Pharmaceuticals says that the US Food and Drug Administration has extended by 90 days the review period for the Biologics License Application for its Hunter syndrome drug candidate Elaprase (idursulfase). This extension will allow the FDA additional time to review data and analyses it recently requested during label discussions. The agency has advised at close of US business May 16 that the new action date for the application is August 24.
"Shire will continue to work closely with the FDA during this brief extension of the Elaprase BLA review and, through this cooperative effort, we expect that Elaprase will be approved and launched by the third quarter 2006," said Matthew Emmens, Shire's chief executive. "There is no existing treatment for patients with Hunter syndrome and Shire is confident that the FDA recognizes the importance of making Elaprase available to these patients," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze