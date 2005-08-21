FDA OKs Sanofi/P&G's Actonel with Calcium

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis and USA-based Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals' Actonel with Calcium (risedronate sodium/calcium carbonate), which is designed to provide the fracture protection of its predecessor but with the added benefit of conveniently-packaged calcium tablets.

According to the firm, the product, which is marketed by The Alliance for Better Bone Health, a collaboration between the two groups, is the first prescription osteoporosis therapy to include calcium.

"Calcium is a critical component to the effectiveness of osteoporosis therapy," stated Steven Goldstein, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the New York University School of Medicine. He added: "Actonel with Calcium is an important new tool that helps simplify the osteoporosis regimen by conveniently delivering two important elements - the bisphosphonate and the calcium - in one unique package."