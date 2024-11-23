FDA's New View Of Drug Promotion: FDLI Meeting

The philosophy of drug promotion has changed, William Schultz, deputycommissioner for policy in the office of the US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, told a recent meeting of the US Food and Drug Law Institute (see also pages 24-25 and Marketletter September 15).
The FDA's old argument for maintaining pre-clearance of marketing material and not allowing direct-to-consumer advertising because of limited resources will simply not cut it any more, he said. It has to look at things from the perspective of patient and industry needs, while still being aggressively committed to policing promotion.
The FDA, industry, doctors and consumers agree that prescription and over-the-counter drug information should be more comprehensive. Information is now provided with 60%-70% of prescription drugs dispensed (mandated to reach 95% by 2006). The task is to ensure the data are adequate, which will be done through FDA guidances and voluntary industry efforts, he said. When the FDA found prescription drug advertising on television was confusing consumers, it changed its policy. It is also looking at print ads and whether to change requirements for the brief summary, to make it more useful to patients, and at making information in advertising to doctors more useful.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze