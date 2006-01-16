FDA warns against foreign Rx drugs

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning health care professionals and consumers against filing prescriptions outside the USA, claiming that confusion over brand names could lead to dangerous outcomes for patients. Murray Lumpkin, deputy commissioner for international and special programs described buying drugs abroad as a "potential hazard." He added: "the name of a drug bought from another country may be identical or similar to the name on the US prescription, but the active ingredient in the medicine may be different."
The FDA gave examples of products where differences in allergic reaction, dosages, side effects and interaction with other drugs were potential hazards. In the USA Flomax is the brand name for tamsulosin a treatment for an enlarged prostate, but in Italy the same brand name refers to morniflumate, an anti-inflammatory drug. Similarly, Norpramin is a brand name for the antidepressant drug that contains desipramine in the USA, but in Spain the same name refers to a drug containing omeprazole, a treatment for stomach ulcers.
In total, the FDA found 105 brand names with foreign counterparts that may look or sound similar, yet contain different active ingredients.
