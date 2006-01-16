Friday 22 November 2024

FDA warns against foreign Rx drugs

16 January 2006

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning health care professionals and consumers against filing prescriptions outside the USA, claiming that confusion over brand names could lead to dangerous outcomes for patients. Murray Lumpkin, deputy commissioner for international and special programs described buying drugs abroad as a "potential hazard." He added: "the name of a drug bought from another country may be identical or similar to the name on the US prescription, but the active ingredient in the medicine may be different."

The FDA gave examples of products where differences in allergic reaction, dosages, side effects and interaction with other drugs were potential hazards. In the USA Flomax is the brand name for tamsulosin a treatment for an enlarged prostate, but in Italy the same brand name refers to morniflumate, an anti-inflammatory drug. Similarly, Norpramin is a brand name for the antidepressant drug that contains desipramine in the USA, but in Spain the same name refers to a drug containing omeprazole, a treatment for stomach ulcers.

In total, the FDA found 105 brand names with foreign counterparts that may look or sound similar, yet contain different active ingredients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze