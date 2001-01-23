FDA wins lawsuit over BuSpar listing

A US district court has granted judgement in favor of the US Food andDrug Administration regarding the validity of its listing of a new patent relating to Bristol-Myers Squibb's BuSpar (buspirone HCl tablets) in the agency's Orange Book. The listing of the patent had been challenged by generics firms Watson Pharmaceuticals and Mylan (Marketletter December 11, 2000). Watson issued a statement after the verdict indicating that "this fight will continue." A separate lawsuit brought by Mylan is still pending.