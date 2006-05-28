Federal medical R&D funding in Australia

The Australian Federal Treasurer has allocated nearly A$1.0 billion ($763.7 million) in funds over nine years for medical research, mental health and drugs in this year's federal government budget, funded partially from the impending sale of Medibank Private, the nation's health insurance provider, and following significant cuts to the health sector in last year's budget.
Total spending on health and aged care rose from A$45.0 billion last year to A$47.6 billion, an increase of 5.7%, which outstripped health inflation in the year to March 2006. The cost of subsidizing drugs, however, has fallen A$260.0 million, due to lower-than-expected growth in certain drug groups. The government will pay an extra A$176.5 million in Medicare rebates over the next five years, including annual health checks for all Aboriginal children.
The government has forecast a A$260.0 million reduction in the expected cost of the Pharmaceuticals Benefits Scheme due to slower growth in certain drug groups including anti-inflammatory, cholesterol-lowering and psycho-analeptic drugs. The overall cost of the PBS next year is forecast at A$7.7 billion, and this is expected to reach A$9.5 billion by 2009-10. This slower growth in the PBS could support pharmaceutical companies' arguments against further cuts and reforms
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze