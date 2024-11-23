FEDERAL SCIENTISTS CLEARED BY NIH

A US National Institutes of Health panel has found that federal scientists who conducted a study into fialuridine last summer, during which five people died, were not guilty of wrongdoing and recommended changes in liver toxicity testing during drug trials.
Several weeks ago, the US Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to four researchers and two executives at Eli Lilly, Oclassen Pharmaceuticals and the NIH (Marketletter May 23) saying that they had repeatedly violated scientific procedure and federal regulations in conducting the studies.
The NIH panel also said that the FDA did not respond to several requests for its audit which led to the warning letters. The FDA responded that the panel had access to the same documents the agency used but the two groups addressed different questions. In addition, the panel disagreed with the FDA's recommendation that all patients should be monitored during Phase I and II for six to nine months after a trial as such a procedure would be too costly. It said that monitoring should be carried out when there are scientific reasons for suspecting long-term or delayed toxicity. However, the panel did not specify how officials could identify such drugs before the initiation of human trials and agreed that even in retrospect it was not possible to detect that the fialuridine problems would have occurred.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze