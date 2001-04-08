Fen-phen case continues to plague American Home Products

Having settled numerous lawsuits in the USA regarding the diet drugsPondimin (fenfluramine) and Redux (dexfenfluramine; Marketletters passim), any hopes that American Home Products may have had that the fen-phen specter had disappeared completely have been banished. A court in Texas, USA, has now ordered the company to pay $56.5 million to Gloria Lopez, who claimed that she suffered heart damage as a result of taking the fen-phen cocktail.

Looking to overturn decision

AHP issued a statement saying that it plans "to pursue post-trial and appelate remedies" to overturn the award. Louis Hoynes, executive vice president and general counsel for the firm, said that "while we are disappointed by the jury's decision, there appears to be solid legal ground for a significant change in the outcome of this case." He added that such changes may possibly include a reduction in the amount of the award in the short term and, in the long term, a reversal of the decision.