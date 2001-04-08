Friday 22 November 2024

Fen-phen case continues to plague American Home Products

8 April 2001

Having settled numerous lawsuits in the USA regarding the diet drugsPondimin (fenfluramine) and Redux (dexfenfluramine; Marketletters passim), any hopes that American Home Products may have had that the fen-phen specter had disappeared completely have been banished. A court in Texas, USA, has now ordered the company to pay $56.5 million to Gloria Lopez, who claimed that she suffered heart damage as a result of taking the fen-phen cocktail.

Looking to overturn decision

AHP issued a statement saying that it plans "to pursue post-trial and appelate remedies" to overturn the award. Louis Hoynes, executive vice president and general counsel for the firm, said that "while we are disappointed by the jury's decision, there appears to be solid legal ground for a significant change in the outcome of this case." He added that such changes may possibly include a reduction in the amount of the award in the short term and, in the long term, a reversal of the decision.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze