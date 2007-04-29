Ferring's Endometrin effective in IVF trial

California, USA-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals says that the results of a study of its product Endometrin, a vaginal progesterone insert designed to provide luteal support during the early phase of pregnancy, indicate its efficacy. The findings, which were announced at the Annual Meeting of the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society, show that the drug improved continuing pregnancy rates, when compared with a progesterone-based active control.
The firm explained that the results are derived from an open-label, assessor-blinded trial that enrolled 1,211 women between the ages of 18 and 42. During the program, participants were randomized to receive Endometrin 100mg either two or three times a day, or a 90mg strength progesterone gel.
The data revealed that both treatment regimens were efficacious, with continuing pregnancy rates of 42.3% in the TID group, and 38.6% in the BID arm, respectively. The firm added that there were no significant differences in adverse events between both groups.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze