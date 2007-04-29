Ferring's Endometrin effective in IVF trial

California, USA-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals says that the results of a study of its product Endometrin, a vaginal progesterone insert designed to provide luteal support during the early phase of pregnancy, indicate its efficacy. The findings, which were announced at the Annual Meeting of the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society, show that the drug improved continuing pregnancy rates, when compared with a progesterone-based active control.

The firm explained that the results are derived from an open-label, assessor-blinded trial that enrolled 1,211 women between the ages of 18 and 42. During the program, participants were randomized to receive Endometrin 100mg either two or three times a day, or a 90mg strength progesterone gel.

The data revealed that both treatment regimens were efficacious, with continuing pregnancy rates of 42.3% in the TID group, and 38.6% in the BID arm, respectively. The firm added that there were no significant differences in adverse events between both groups.