Ferring Successful In Repronex Appeal

The US Court of Appeals has ruled that Ferring Pharmaceuticals mayresume marketing its generic gonadotropin fertility product, Repronex (menotropins). The action reverses a lower court ruling halting distribution of the drug (Marketletter August 11).
The Court agreed with Ferring that the firm had "satisfied the stringent standards required for a stay pending appeal."
With one in six couples of child-bearing age today affected by infertility, cost savings associated with treatment are becoming increasingly significant, says Ferring.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze