Ferring Successful In Repronex Appeal

The US Court of Appeals has ruled that Ferring Pharmaceuticals mayresume marketing its generic gonadotropin fertility product, Repronex (menotropins). The action reverses a lower court ruling halting distribution of the drug (Marketletter August 11).

The Court agreed with Ferring that the firm had "satisfied the stringent standards required for a stay pending appeal."

With one in six couples of child-bearing age today affected by infertility, cost savings associated with treatment are becoming increasingly significant, says Ferring.