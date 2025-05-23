Friday 23 May 2025

Festival of Biologics

30 September 20252 October 2025
Basel, SwitzerlandHall 1, Messe Basel
Organized by Terrapinn, this premier event is recognized as Europe's largest biologics conference, bringing together over 3,000 attendees, including industry leaders, academics, regulators, and investors

The conference encompasses the entire biologics value chain, covering areas such as antibody therapies, cell and gene therapies, immunotherapies, and biosimilars. Attendees can engage in over 13 tracks of content, featuring 350 world-class speakers, 150 exhibitors, and 100 start-ups. 

Key Themes:

Discovery & Development: Protein expression, target identification, lead screening, and AI-driven discovery.

Clinical Trials & Manufacturing: Translational medicine, clinical trial operations, bioprocessing, and fill/finish logistics.

Therapies & Disease Areas: Focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Commercialization & Market Access: Strategies for bringing biologic therapies to market effectively.



