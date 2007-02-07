Final FDA approval for Mylan's ondansetron

Mylan Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Applications for ondansetron HCl tablets, 4mg (base), 8mg (base) and 24mg (base), and orally disintegrating tablets USP, 4mg and 8mg.
The first is the generic version of UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Zofran, which had US sales of around $744.0 million for the same strengths over the 12-month period ending March 31, according to IMS Health. GSK's Zofran ODT tablets generated turnover of about $348.0 million for the same strengths for the like 12-month period. These products will be shipped immediately, Mylan stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze