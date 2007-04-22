Final FDA OK for Mylan's generic of B-MS' Metaglip

Generic drugmaker Mylan Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for glipizide and metformin HCl tablets in 2.5mg/250 mg, 2.5mg/500mg and 5mg/500mg strengths.
This is the generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Metaglip, which generated US sales of around $29.0 million for the same strengths during the 12-month period ended December 31, 2006, according to IMS Health.
Announcing the news on April 13, Mylan said it will start shipping the product immediately.
