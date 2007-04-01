Final US PDUFA recommendations go to Congress; "will boost drug review safety"

The US Food and Drug Administration recently submitted to Congress its final proposal for reauthorizing the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA IV) after reviewing public comments.
The PDUFA, which was first enacted in 1992 and has been reauthorized twice, provides user fee funds, paid by brand-name drug and biotechnology companies that are added to appropriated funds to support the review of new human medicines. Since 1992, the FDA has provided the public with 1,220 new drugs and biologics. The current user fee program is scheduled to expire on September 30 this year.
"The reauthorization of this law plays a significant role in [the] FDA's continued ability to make drug therapies available to the American public in a timely fashion without sacrificing the quality of approval decisions," said Andrew von Eschenbach, the aency's Commissioner, adding: "our proposed recommendations for PDUFA IV aim to strengthen our drug safety system and upgrade ogy capability."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze