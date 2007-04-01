Wednesday 29 January 2025

Final US PDUFA recommendations go to Congress; "will boost drug review safety"

1 April 2007

The US Food and Drug Administration recently submitted to Congress its final proposal for reauthorizing the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA IV) after reviewing public comments.

The PDUFA, which was first enacted in 1992 and has been reauthorized twice, provides user fee funds, paid by brand-name drug and biotechnology companies that are added to appropriated funds to support the review of new human medicines. Since 1992, the FDA has provided the public with 1,220 new drugs and biologics. The current user fee program is scheduled to expire on September 30 this year.

"The reauthorization of this law plays a significant role in [the] FDA's continued ability to make drug therapies available to the American public in a timely fashion without sacrificing the quality of approval decisions," said Andrew von Eschenbach, the aency's Commissioner, adding: "our proposed recommendations for PDUFA IV aim to strengthen our drug safety system and upgrade ogy capability."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Kailera snags Lilly’s Zepbound brand leader
Pharmaceutical
Kailera snags Lilly’s Zepbound brand leader
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
ITM achieves milestone radiopharm Phase III triumph
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lantheus rides radiopharma wave with $1 billion deal
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA appoints acting Commissioner as lawmakers mull Trump pick
28 January 2025
Biotechnology
Sage rejects Biogen’s unsolicited bid, but open to other offers
28 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neurocrine revamps osavampator deal with Takeda
28 January 2025
Biotechnology
Three biotechs go public as IPO momentum increases
28 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage company developing treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze