Finland reviewing pharma legislation

As a result of the change in Finland's constitution which took effect inMarch 2000, the country's Ministry of Social Affairs is proposing to revise pharmaceutical legislation. The plan is that authority for regulating pharmaceutical marketing will be transferred from the National Agency for Medicines to be governed by the Medicines Act and Decree. Additionally, changes of substances have been suggested to tighten up pharmaceutical marketing as well as the authorities' powers of inspection and information gathering.

The Pharma Industry Finland association has said that, while it appreciates that legislation is being adjusted to comply with the new constitution, it is of the opinion that the proposed restrictions on pharmaceutical marketing and investigation of trade secrets go against constitutional rights on freedom of expression and the protection of trade secrets.

Pharma sales grew 8.2% in 2000