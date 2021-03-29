Sunday 24 November 2024

Fiocruz scientists detects novel alterations in the Sars-CoV-2 Spike protein in Brazil

29 March 2021
fiocruz_big

Scientists at the Fiocruz Genomics Network have identified important changes in the Spike (S) protein structure of the Sars-CoV-2 virus circulating in Brazil.

Eleven gene sequences s howed deletions (loss of genetic material) in the initial region of the protein and in four there was some amino acids insertion. The Spike protein is associated with the pathogen's ability to enter human cells and is one of the main targets of the neutralizing antibodies produced by the body to block the virus.

The institution says that one of the effects of this change is contributing to maintaining the critical scenario in the occupation of hospital beds. The greater presence of young people admitted to hospitals is reported by health professionals from different regions. This week's Fiocruz bulletin translates this impression into numbers, notes a report by The Rio Times. Cases in Brazil among young people has increased sixfold, the newspaper stated.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, from Fiocruz, registered in Brazil
22 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz to test BCG vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in Brazil
25 September 2020
Biotechnology
MSF welcomes Fiocruz's step towards transparency of AstraZeneca deal
4 November 2020
Biotechnology
Fiocruz signs COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer agreement
7 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze