Fiocruz scientists detects novel alterations in the Sars-CoV-2 Spike protein in Brazil

Scientists at the Fiocruz Genomics Network have identified important changes in the Spike (S) protein structure of the Sars-CoV-2 virus circulating in Brazil.
Eleven gene sequences s howed deletions (loss of genetic material) in the initial region of the protein and in four there was some amino acids insertion. The Spike protein is associated with the pathogen's ability to enter human cells and is one of the main targets of the neutralizing antibodies produced by the body to block the virus.
The institution says that one of the effects of this change is contributing to maintaining the critical scenario in the occupation of hospital beds. The greater presence of young people admitted to hospitals is reported by health professionals from different regions. This week's Fiocruz bulletin translates this impression into numbers, notes a report by The Rio Times. Cases in Brazil among young people has increased sixfold, the newspaper stated.
