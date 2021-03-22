First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, from Fiocruz, registered in Brazil

Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) last week granted definitive registration of the COVID-19 Fiocruz vaccine.

Thus, Fiocruz becomes the first holder of a registration of a COVID -19 vaccine produced in the country and adds to its product portfolio the eleventh vaccine to be supplied to the National Immunization Program (PNI). With the registration, the expectation is that ANVISA will authorize the release of the first batches, so that Fiocruz can deliver to the PNI the first one million Covid-19 vaccines produced by the institution.

"Just six months after signing the Technology Order Agreement, we have already started production of a COVID-19 vaccine, based on one of the most advanced technologies at the moment, and obtained its registration for wide distribution in the country. The urgency imposed on us by the seriousness of this pandemic has made everyone involved work tirelessly and be able to accomplish in months a process that normally takes years. This also would not be possible without all of Anvisa's technical support at every step of the ongoing submission process. This is a historical day for Fiocruz and for the Single Health System," commented Fiocruz's president, Nísia Trindade Lima.