Sunday 24 November 2024

First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, from Fiocruz, registered in Brazil

Pharmaceutical
22 March 2021
fiocruz_big

Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) last week granted definitive registration of the COVID-19 Fiocruz vaccine.

Thus, Fiocruz becomes the first holder of a registration of a COVID -19 vaccine produced in the country and adds to its product portfolio the eleventh vaccine to be supplied to the National Immunization Program (PNI). With the registration, the expectation is that ANVISA will authorize the release of the first batches, so that Fiocruz can deliver to the PNI the first one million Covid-19 vaccines produced by the institution.

"Just six months after signing the Technology Order Agreement, we have already started production of a COVID-19 vaccine, based on one of the most advanced technologies at the moment, and obtained its registration for wide distribution in the country. The urgency imposed on us by the seriousness of this pandemic has made everyone involved work tirelessly and be able to accomplish in months a process that normally takes years. This also would not be possible without all of Anvisa's technical support at every step of the ongoing submission process. This is a historical day for Fiocruz and for the Single Health System," commented Fiocruz's president, Nísia Trindade Lima.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz to test BCG vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in Brazil
25 September 2020
Generics
Crucial Brazil decision due on amending national patent law
6 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz sends Brazilian covid API to the USA for quality tests
30 October 2021
Biotechnology
Fiocruz and AstraZeneca make a commitment for API acquisition in 2022
8 November 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze