Sunday 24 November 2024

Strong data clear path for new COVID-19 vaccine in USA

Biotechnology
22 March 2021
astrazeneca_big

A long-awaited USA-based Phase III trial of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has proved successful, paving the way for its use in the country.

In the study, AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) coronavirus vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic disease and 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

Importantly, results from the large trial show vaccine efficacy was consistent across different ethnic and age groups, with 80% effectiveness in the over-65s.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia's RDIF partners with Stelis to supply 200 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine
19 March 2021
Biotechnology
Medicago and GSK launch Phase III trial of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate
16 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, from Fiocruz, registered in Brazil
22 March 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca and J&J face viral vector shortages for COVID-19 vaccines, says analyst
25 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze