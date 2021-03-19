Russia's RDIF partners with Stelis to supply 200 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), and Stelis Biopharma, the biopharmaceutical division of Indian drugmaker Strides Pharma Science (NSE: STAR), have partnered to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus sufficient to vaccinate 100 million people.

The agreement between RDIF and Stelis Biopharma was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP (part of Enso Group), the RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

The parties intend to commence supplies from the third quarter of 2021. Stelis will also continue to work with the RDIF to provide additional supply volumes beyond the initial agreement.