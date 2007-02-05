Firms in late-stage talks to establish A$150M cancer center

UK-based Cancer Research Technology, an oncology-focused development and commercialization company, says that it is in the final stage of discussions regarding the establishment of the Cooperative Research Center for Cancer Therapeutics in Melbourne, Australia.
The center, which is a collaboration between seven of the country's leading research organizations, biotechnology firms Bionomics and Millipore/Chemicon and the CRT, will focus on the development of small-molecule therapeutics for cancer therapy. Specifically, work undertaken at the facility will fall into four critical areas: disruption of blood vessels that feed tumors; the prevention of invasion; adjunctive agents to minimize the effect of chemo- and radiotherapies; and overcoming the problem of resistance to treatment.
Funding for the site, which has been secured for an initial seven-year period, will be made up of a A$37.6 million ($29.2 million) grant from the Australian Federal Government, as well as contributions from the member companies, totalling A$148.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze