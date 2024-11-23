First Approval Of Eisai's Aricept For Alzheimer's

Eisai America has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Aricept (donepezil hydrochloride), previously code-named E2020, for the symptomatic treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. This is the first approval for the reversible acetylcholinesterase inhibitor worldwide.
Eisai America, the alliance between US company Pfizer and Eisai of Japan, said that the product will be marketed shortly after the New Year in 5mg and 10mg tablets for once-daily dose administration. Pfizer has copromotion rights in the USA and also in certain European markets. As part of the promotion, Pfizer will offer diagnostic tools for physicians and caregivers to monitor the progression of the disease, according to Pat Kelly, Pfizer's vice president of disease management.
The initial recommended dose is 5mg/day, but data from clinical trials has suggested that some patients may receive further benefit by raising the dose to 10mg/day after four to six weeks on the lower dose.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze