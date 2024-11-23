First Chronotherapeutic In Cardiology; Covera-HS

Searle has launched Covera-HS (verapamil hydrochloride), described as the first and only chronotherapeutic to treat hypertension and angina, in the USA. The product was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (Marketletter March 25). Chronotherapeutics is becoming increasingly recognized in general medicine and is already a feature of therapies for asthma, sleep disorders, gastric and peptic ulcer diseases and arthritis.

The rationale behind the product is that it releases drug to fit in with an individual's normal circadian rhythms. Patients with hypertension and angina can take the drug at bedtime, while peak plasma concentrations of verapamil are achieved in the early waking hours, a time when heart rate and blood pressure are at their highest rate. There is a low-level release of drug from the capsule through the night, which is adequate to control blood pressure and heart rate at this time, and after the waking hours the drug's concentration tails off to provide 24-hour cover from one dose.

Covera-HS comes in 100 capsule packs, at an average wholesale price of $106.80 for the 180mg form and $146.40 for the 240mg form.