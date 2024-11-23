First Chronotherapeutic In Cardiology; Covera-HS

Searle has launched Covera-HS (verapamil hydrochloride), described as the first and only chronotherapeutic to treat hypertension and angina, in the USA. The product was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (Marketletter March 25). Chronotherapeutics is becoming increasingly recognized in general medicine and is already a feature of therapies for asthma, sleep disorders, gastric and peptic ulcer diseases and arthritis.
The rationale behind the product is that it releases drug to fit in with an individual's normal circadian rhythms. Patients with hypertension and angina can take the drug at bedtime, while peak plasma concentrations of verapamil are achieved in the early waking hours, a time when heart rate and blood pressure are at their highest rate. There is a low-level release of drug from the capsule through the night, which is adequate to control blood pressure and heart rate at this time, and after the waking hours the drug's concentration tails off to provide 24-hour cover from one dose.
Covera-HS comes in 100 capsule packs, at an average wholesale price of $106.80 for the 180mg form and $146.40 for the 240mg form.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze