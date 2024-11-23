FIRST CLINICAL DATA FOR GLAXO'S GR122311X

Glaxo has released the first clinical data on eradication of Helicobacter pylori using its ranitidine bismuth citrate (GR122311X) in combination with antibiotics. The data was presented at the American Gastroenterological Association meeting in New Orleans, USA on May 17.

The multicenter, randomized open-label study assessed the efficacy of 14 days' treatment with 800mg GR122311X twice-daily and one or two antibiotics in 97 dyspeptic patients. H pylori status at the beginning of the study was determined using CLOtest on antral biopsy, breath tests and biopsy culture. Clearance and eradication of H pylori were determined at the end of treatment and four weeks later.

The results with the various regimens assessed in the study are given in the table below: