First Data From Leptin Phase I Reported

Amgen has reported that leptin appears to cause weight loss in humansand will now enter Phase II clinical trials to further evaluate its safety and efficacy as a treatment for obesity.
The preliminary study involved 165 male and female subjects with a broad range of weight categories and no other medical complications. Leptin was administered by subcutaneous injection, at a range of doses, for up to 90 days. All patients were given exercise and nutrition counselling.
Among all the subjects who completed at least 28 days of the study, 19% of the placebo group lost at least two kilograms, compared to 30%-45% of subjects treated with leptin at doses which will be taken forward into future studies. 30 patients on these doses of leptin who completed the full 90-day course lost a mean of two to four kilograms, compared to a mean reduction of 1.5 kilos in the placebo group.
