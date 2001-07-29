First drug price cuts by French authorities

Less than eight weeks after the launch of the French government's drugcost reduction policy (Marketletter June 18), the first list of drugs for which prices have been reviewed has appeared in the Official Journal. The list contains a total of 37 drug specialties.

The reductions, which have not been precisely indicated, are said to vary according to the product and mainly affect drugs which have been judged as inadequately effective. The cuts will come into force on September 1 this year for 34 items, on October 1 for one other and October 15 for the remaining two.

Some problems expected