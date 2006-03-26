First EU approval for ALK-Abello's Grazax

Danish drugmaker ALK-Abello's tablet-based hay fever immunotherapy, Grazax, has been approved by the Swedish Medical Products Agency.

The Hersholm-based allergy specialist said it will now submit applications in other European countries via the Mutual Recognition Procedure saying that it expects Grazax to be launched in the first European markets by the end of the year.

ALK-Abello stated that its once-daily immunotherapy "forms a new basis in the treatment of grass allergy" because it targets the underlying cause by inducing a protective immune response which reduces and potentially halts the allergic reaction to grass pollen.