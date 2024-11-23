First French Generics List NOW Ready"

The first list of 117 generic drugs which have already beencommercialized, and which are based on 19 active principles, was expected to be published in France during the first two weeks of May.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the list will enable doctors to "prescribe the same treatments at less cost" without affecting the quality of health care.

A decree issued in March defined a generic in France as a drug "having the same qualitative and quantitative composition" and the same "pharmaceutical form," as well as the same "therapeutic effects" or bioequivalence, as "another product."