First French Generics List NOW Ready"

The first list of 117 generic drugs which have already beencommercialized, and which are based on 19 active principles, was expected to be published in France during the first two weeks of May.
According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the list will enable doctors to "prescribe the same treatments at less cost" without affecting the quality of health care.
A decree issued in March defined a generic in France as a drug "having the same qualitative and quantitative composition" and the same "pharmaceutical form," as well as the same "therapeutic effects" or bioequivalence, as "another product."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze