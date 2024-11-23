First-Half Boost For Sanofi Sales

French health and beauty company Sanofi said that sales for the firstsix months were up 7% to 12.1 billion French francs ($1.2 billion), and noted that on a comparable basis, the increase was 8%. The second quarter of 1997 saw overall growth of 9%..
The group said that its health care division achieved turnover of 10.5 billion francs, up 8%. Within this sector, pharmaceutical revenues progressed well, with consolidated sales for the group's top 10 products up 12%. Second-quarter sales of diagnostics exhibited positive growth with the implementation of the partnership agreement with Beckham Instruments Inc, following the divestment of the automated ACCESS Immunoassay System.
Looking at geographic developments, significant growth in Sanofi's pharmaceutical business was noted in Asia and central and eastern Europe as well as Latin America. The company also said that growth in western Europe and North America was more moderate, though still positive. Sanofi's other sector, beauty, ended the first half with growth of 1%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze