First-Half Boost For Sanofi Sales

French health and beauty company Sanofi said that sales for the firstsix months were up 7% to 12.1 billion French francs ($1.2 billion), and noted that on a comparable basis, the increase was 8%. The second quarter of 1997 saw overall growth of 9%..

The group said that its health care division achieved turnover of 10.5 billion francs, up 8%. Within this sector, pharmaceutical revenues progressed well, with consolidated sales for the group's top 10 products up 12%. Second-quarter sales of diagnostics exhibited positive growth with the implementation of the partnership agreement with Beckham Instruments Inc, following the divestment of the automated ACCESS Immunoassay System.

Looking at geographic developments, significant growth in Sanofi's pharmaceutical business was noted in Asia and central and eastern Europe as well as Latin America. The company also said that growth in western Europe and North America was more moderate, though still positive. Sanofi's other sector, beauty, ended the first half with growth of 1%.