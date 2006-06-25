First Horizon's glycopyrrolate gets OD designation

USA-based First Horizon Pharmaceutical Corp says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to its developmental anticholinergic agent glycopyrrolate, for use in the treatment of severe drooling in pediatric patients. The condition is often caused by underlying neurological disorders such as cerebral palsy, the firm noted.

The company added that the drug, which is already approved as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of peptic ulcers, is currently in clinicals trials for the drooling indication.