First Launch In Japan For Talipexole

Nippon Boehringer Ingelheim has launched Domin (talipexole) onto the Japanese market for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. This is the first world launch for the product, a selective alpha2/dopamine D2 receptor agonist.
Talipexole comes in 0.4mg tablets (costing 215.8 yen [$1.94] per tablet), and the recommended starting dose range is 0.2mg-0.4mg once-daily, rising to a maximum dose of 3.6mg. Daily doses above 0.8 mg should be given twice-daily, while doses above 3.6mg should be given three times-daily. The drug is indicated for administration either alone or in combination with levodopa.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze