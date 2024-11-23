First Launch In Japan For Talipexole

Nippon Boehringer Ingelheim has launched Domin (talipexole) onto the Japanese market for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. This is the first world launch for the product, a selective alpha2/dopamine D2 receptor agonist.

Talipexole comes in 0.4mg tablets (costing 215.8 yen [$1.94] per tablet), and the recommended starting dose range is 0.2mg-0.4mg once-daily, rising to a maximum dose of 3.6mg. Daily doses above 0.8 mg should be given twice-daily, while doses above 3.6mg should be given three times-daily. The drug is indicated for administration either alone or in combination with levodopa.