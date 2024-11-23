First Launch Of P&U's Delavirdine In USA

Pharmacia & Upjohn's Rescriptor (delavirdine) has been launched in itsfirst market, the USA, and becomes the second non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor to reach the market for the treatment of HIV-1 infection after Boehringer Ingelheim's Viramune (nevirapine).

Rescriptor is indicated for use in combination with other anti-HIV medications and the recommended dosage is 400mg taken three times daily. The average wholesale price for the drug is $6.16 per day or $2,250 a year. The drug was approved in the USA earlier this year (Marketletter April 14).