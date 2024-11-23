First Launch Of Teva's Copaxone For Multiple Sclerosis

As forecast, Teva's novel drug treatment for multiple sclerosis Copaxone(glatiramer acetate for injection) has been launched in its first market, Israel, and becomes the second class of drugs available, after the beta interferons, to treat the relapsing-remitting form of the disease. Pricing was not available before the Marketletter went to press.
Copaxone has also been approved in the USA (see page 16), and is pending clearance in Canada and the UK. The latter would allow pan-European marketing via the mutual recognition procedure.
Copaxone may not be quite as effective as the beta interferons (see later), but it is also far more tolerable, avoiding the flu-like symptoms, fatigue and depression which make interferon therapy particularly unpleasant. In trials, Copaxone reduced relapses by 29% compared to placebo.
