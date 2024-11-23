First Monoclonal Antibody OKed For Cancer In USA

A monoclonal antibody developed by IDEC Pharmaceuticals and Genentech,called Rituxan (rituximab, previously code-named IDEC-C2B8), has been unanimously recommended for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration's Biological Response Modifiers Advisory Committee for the treatment of relapsed or refractory low-grade or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Rituxan could be the first monoclonal antibody to be approved for the treatment of cancer, and "may represent a new approach to cancer treatment; it harnesses the body's immune system to focus on and destroy cancer cells," according to Antonio Grillo-Lopez, IDEC's senior vice president of medical and regulatory affairs.
In contrast to standard chemotherapy regimens, Rituxan has less serious side effects and takes less time to administer; it is given on an outpatient basis over a period of 22 days, with an infusion once a week for four weeks. This compares to a four-to-six-month chemotherapy regimen or high-dose radiation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze