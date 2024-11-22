First World Launch Of Insulin-Like Growth Factor

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical has launched its Somazon (mecasermin) 10mg for injection product onto the Japanese market. The drug, a recombinant version of somatomedin C or insulin-like growth factor 1, has broad effects on metabolism which are reflected in the indications for the drug. Somazon is now available to Japanese physicians at a list price of 43,460 yen ($435) for a 10mg vial.
Somazon is approved to treat insulin receptor disorders such as insulin-resistant diabetes (insulin receptor abnormality types A and B), lipoatrophic diabetes, leprechaunism and Rabson-Mendenhall syndrome. These disorders have common features, including hyperglycemia, hyperinsulinemia, acanthosis nigricans and hirsutism. In addition, Somazon is indicated for the improvement of growth retardation in patients with growth hormone-resistant isolated growth hormone deficiency Type 1A and Laron-type dwarfism.
All these indications are very rare, so Somazon is classified as an orphan drug. For example, there are only 200 or so registered sufferers from growth hormone-resistant growth retardation worldwide.
