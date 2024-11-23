Flat Nine-Month Revenues At Tamro

Finnish group Tamro has announced a slight increase in total group salesto 10.49 billion markka ($1.99 billion), up 1% on the same period last year. Turnover for the pharmaceutical division fell 1% to 9.46 billion markka.

In geographic terms, strongest growth was seen in Norway, where sales reached 306 million markka, up 153%, and the Baltic States and northwest Russia, where turnover rose to 256 million markka, an increase of 72%. Domestically, turnover rose in a less dramatic fashion to 3 million markka, up 9%, while in Tamro's biggest market, Sweden, sales fell 10% to 6.1 billion markka.