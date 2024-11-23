Fluvastatin Improves Antifungal Activity

- The lipid-lowering drug fluvastatin, developed by Sandoz, has been found to significantly enhance the antifungal effect of two azole drugs, Pfizer's fluconazole and Janssen's itraconazole. Interestingly, fluvastatin rendered the azoles fungicidal rather than fungistatic in the treatment of candidiasis and cryptococciasis. It is hoped that combining fluvastatin with these drugs might help prevent relapse and resistance in patients with severe fungal infections, particularly those who are immune-deficient.