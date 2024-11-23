Fluvastatin Slows CAD Development; LCAS

Sandoz' HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor Lescol (fluvastatin) can regress or slow progression of atherosclerosis in patients with coronary artery disease and mild-to-moderate low-density lipoprotein cholesterol elevations, according to angiographic results from the Lipoprotein and Coronary Atherosclerosis Study.

Fluvastatin patients exhibited significantly less progression than placebo; minimum lumen diameter decreased only 0.028mm versus 0.100mm, respectively. Regression of atherosclerosis occurred in 14.6% of the fluvastatin group and 8.3% of the placebo group.