Forecast Changes By Japan Company Handbook

A number of Japanese pharmaceutical companies have had changes made to their earnings forecasts for 1995 by the Japan Company Handbook. Nippon Chemifar is recorded as having the biggest change, moving downward, as a result of the company facing special losses of 9.4 billion yen from returned dealer inventory. Details of the forecast changes are listed in the table below.

The companies that do not see any changes in 1995 financial year forecasts are the following:

Sankyo: sales for 1995 at 405 billion yen ($4.05 billion), operating profits 82.5 billion yen, current profits 85 billion yen, and net profits 40 billion yen; Dainippon: sales 135 billion yen, operating profits 7.5 billion yen, current profits 9 billion yen, and net profits 4 billion yen; Shionogi: sales 240 billion yen, operating profits 23.2 billion yen, current profits 26.2 billion yen, and net profits 12 billion yen; Tanabe Seiyaku: sales 175.6 billion yen, operating profits 10.1 billion yen, current profits 10.5 billion yen, and net profits 3.3 billion yen; Yoshitomi: sales 100 billion yen, operating profits 12.5 billion yen, and net profits 5.2 billion yen; Fujisawa Pharmaceutical: sales 222 billion yen, operating profits 20 billion yen, current profits 22 billion yen, and net profits 6 billion yen; Wakamoto: sales 10.4 billion yen, operating profits 700 million yen, current profits 700 million yen, and net profits 350 million yen; Teikoku Hormone: sales 24 billion yen, operating profits 2.8 billion yen, current profits 3 billion yen, and net profits 1.2 billion yen; Banyu Pharmaceutical: sales 130 billion yen, operating profits 21 billion yen, current profits 21 billion yen, and net profits 10 billion yen; Nippon Shinyaku: sales 53.6 billion yen, operating profits 6.5 billion yen, current profits 6.8 billion yen, and net profits 3.1 billion yen; Toyama Chemical: sales 40.5 billion yen, operating profits 3.6 billion yen, current profits 3 billion yen, and net profits 1 billion yen; Chugai Pharmaceutical: sales 167 billion yen, operating profits 19.2 billion yen, current profits 20.3 billion yen, and net profits 8.3 billion yen; Kaken Pharmaceutical: sales 80.5 billion yen, operating profits 7.7 billion yen, current profits 7.5 billion yen, and net profits 2.9 billion yen; Ono Pharmaceutical: sales 128 billion yen, operating profits 49.5 billion yen, current profits 50 billion yen, and net profits 22.5 billion yen; Nikken Chemical: sales 48 billion yen, operating profits 2.1 billion yen, current profits 2.6 billion yen, and net profits 790 million yen; Tokyo Tanabe: sales 40 billion yen, operating profits 3.8 billion yen, current profits 3.5 billion yen, and net profits 1.4 billion yen; Mochida Pharmaceutical: sales 74.2 billion yen, operating profits 9.4 billion yen, current profits 9.6 billion yen, and net profits 4.2 billion yen; Santen Pharmaceutical: sales 65 billion yen, operating profits 16.1 billion yen, current profits 17 billion yen, and net profits 9.4 billion yen; SS Pharmaceutical: sales 59 billion yen, operating profits 5.2 billion yen, current profits 5 billion yen, and net profits 2.4 billion yen; Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries: sales 45 billion yen, operating profits 4 billion yen, current profits 2.7 billion yen, and net profits 1.4 billion yen; Tsumura: sales 100 billion yen, operating profits 9.8 billion yen, current profits 6.6 billion yen, and net profits 2.6 billion yen; Terumo: sales 103.9 billion yen, operating profits 16.3 billion yen, current profits 14.5 billion yen, and net profits 3.4 billion yen; Fujirebio; sales 23.5 billion yen, operating profits 1.45 billion yen, current profits 1.35 billion yen, and net profits 550 million yen; Hokuriko Seiyaku: sales 16.8 billion yen, operating profits 900 million yen, current profits 1.3 billion yen, and net profits 500 million yen; Kissei Pharmaceutical: sales 57 billion yen, operating profits 14.7 billion yen, current profits 14.7 billion yen, and net profits 6.7 billion yen; and Torri: sales 37 billion yen, operating profits 4.6 billion yen, current profits 4.6 billion yen, and net profits 2.2 billion yen.