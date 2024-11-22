Forecasts Revised At Fujisawa

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical of Japan has revised upwards its forecasts for sales, recurring income and net income for the interim period and for the full year ending March 31, 1995.

The company said in a statement that sales of antibiotics such as Cefzon (cefdinir) are making favorable progress on the Japanese market.

It was also noted that at the end of the previous term, hospitals and general practitioners reduced their drug purchases in anticipation of the revision of the National Health Insurance prices, and at its subsequent rebound, there was an increase in sales at the beginning of the term.