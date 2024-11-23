Foreign Investor In Human?

- A foreign investor is reported to be behind the large turnover in shares of drugs producer Human on the Budapest Stock Exchange in the first week of June, according to MTI Econews. A total of 111,000 shares in Human changed hands during the week, with the firm's share price increasing from 1,550 forint ($10.17) per share to a 12-month high of 1,900 forint per share. The firm is known to have purchased 11,000 of its own shares, but commentators say that this would not explain the surge in the share price.
