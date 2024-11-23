Foreign Pharma Firms Optimistic About Mexico

While Mexico is still in the process of recovering from the economiccrisis of the past two years, recovery signs are increasing, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent. In the pharmaceutical industry, he adds, three major foreign laboratories have expressed confidence about the country and their own prospects there.
Schering-Plough opened a new plant in Mexico City just five months after the sharp devaluation of the peso, and its vice president and director general, Ricardo Alvarez Tostado, says the company is highly optimistic about the future. In his opinion, although there are "lingering political and economic problems, Mexico provides a sound market for long-term investment."
While admitting that Schering-Plough has had "difficulties since the devastating collapse of the peso in December 1994, with sales negatively affected in 1995 due to the contraction of the pharmaceutical market," Mr Alvarez Tostado expressed the opinion that stabilization has occurred, both for demand and prices. The indications are that the recovery will continue to strengthen from now on.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze