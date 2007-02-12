Forest Labs terminates faropenem deal with Replidyne

Forest Laboratories and fellow USA-based firm Replidyne have terminated their collaboration agreement for the development of faropenem medoxomil, a novel oral, community antibiotic which the latter firm licensed from Japan's Daiichi Suntory Pharma in August 2004. Forest entered a development deal for the agent in February 2006 but, in October that year, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a non-approvable letter for four adult indications: acute bacterial sinusitis, community-acquired pneumonia, acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis and uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. As part of its termination, Forest has made no payments.