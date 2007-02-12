Forest Labs terminates faropenem deal with Replidyne

Forest Laboratories and fellow USA-based firm Replidyne have terminated their collaboration agreement for the development of faropenem medoxomil, a novel oral, community antibiotic which the latter firm licensed from Japan's Daiichi Suntory Pharma in August 2004. Forest entered a development deal for the agent in February 2006 but, in October that year, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a non-approvable letter for four adult indications: acute bacterial sinusitis, community-acquired pneumonia, acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis and uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. As part of its termination, Forest has made no payments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze