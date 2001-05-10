Friday 22 November 2024

Forest's successor to Celexa more effective

10 May 2001

Forest Laboratories has presented the results from several clinicalstudies at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association in New Orleans, USA, which demonstrate that Cipralex (escitalopram), the second-generation, single-isomer version of its antidepressant Celexa (citalopram), showed greater improvement, relative to placebo, over the original in reducing the symptoms of major depression.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study involved 491 patients with ongoing major depressive episodes who were randomized for eight weeks in one of four trial arms: placebo, citalopram 40mg per day, escitalopram 10mg per day and escitalopram 20mg per day. The primary endpoint, defined by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, demonstrated that both doses of escitalopram statistically separated from placebo at week two, and maintained that separation at all time points to a greater degree than citalopram.

There was no difference between the three trial groups in the incidence of discontinuations due to adverse effects, which included diarrhea, nausea, insomnia and dry mouth. William Burke, professor of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical School, USA, attributed the low discontinuation rates of escitalopram to its high tolerability.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze