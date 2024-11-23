Forthcoming US Industry Conferences

The Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association is holding a seminar to discuss The Shape of Brand Building Today at The Plaza in New York on January 18. For further details contact the NDMA, phone: +1 202 429 9260; fax: +1 202 223 6835;
- Virtual Corporation Tactics for the Bio/Pharmaceutical Industry is the title of a meeting to be held on March 25-26 at the Hilton Beach and Tennis Resort, San Diego, with an optional post-conference workshop on the second day. Contact Barnett International learning Group, phone: +1 800 856 2556; fax: +1 610 859 9031/ +1 610 859 0250/ +1 610 859 0373.
