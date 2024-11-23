Fosamax Scare On Safety Issue

Merck & Co has urged doctors to make sure their osteoporosis patients take Fosamax (alendronate) in the appropriate way, following reports of gastroesophageal side effects in patients monitored during post-marketing surveillance. Some of these side effects were serious enough that patients required hospitalization.
Merck believes that improper use of the drug (ie not with enough water or at the wrong time of day) was the root of the problem. The company has also advised the US Food and Drug Administration.
Analysts have noted that the scare could limit take-up of Fosamax, which is one of Merck's most important new products and has been tipped as a billion-dollar drug. The effect is not expected to last long, however, and should not stand in the way of the drug gaining an additional indication for prevention of osteoporosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze