Fosrenol approved in Germany for hyperphosphatemia

Canadian chemistry-based pharmaceutical company AnorMed says that, under the terms of an existing agreement, it is set to receive a $3.0 million milestone payment from UK drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals following approval of Fosrenol (lanthanum) by the German authorities. In March 2004, AnorMed sold the global patent rights to the drug, which is intended for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia (Marketletters passim).

Under the terms of the original deal, Shire agreed to pay the Vancouver-headquartered company $18.0 million when the drug was approved in the USA and $3.0 million when it was licensed in Germany, in addition to various other stipulations.