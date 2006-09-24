Fosrenol approved in Germany for hyperphosphatemia

Canadian chemistry-based pharmaceutical company AnorMed says that, under the terms of an existing agreement, it is set to receive a $3.0 million milestone payment from UK drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals following approval of Fosrenol (lanthanum) by the German authorities. In March 2004, AnorMed sold the global patent rights to the drug, which is intended for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia (Marketletters passim).
Under the terms of the original deal, Shire agreed to pay the Vancouver-headquartered company $18.0 million when the drug was approved in the USA and $3.0 million when it was licensed in Germany, in addition to various other stipulations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze